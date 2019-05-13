WEATHER ALERTWeak Nor'easter To Bring Cold Rain, Wind And A Little Snow For Some
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Patricia Slavin, Taunton News, Taunton Rampage


TAUNTON (CBS) – The family of a woman stabbed and killed during a deadly rampage in Taunton is now suing the city and the ambulance company that responded to the scene.

In 2016, Arthur DaRosa burst into a home, stabbing Patricia Slavin and her daughter Kathleen. The 80-year-old mother died of cardiac arrest.

Kathleen Slavin claims she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher for more than 20 minutes and the family says an American Medical Response ambulance took 30 minutes to get to the home.

“I was just confused about why they weren’t coming into the house. I was on the floor holding my wounds scared to death,” Kathleen Slavin said. “Where did the communication break down?

Patricia Slavin (WBZ-TV)

DaRosa then drove into the Silver City Galleria mall and stabbed a pregnant waitress and killed George Heath, who tried to stop the attack. DaRosa was then shot and killed by an off-duty deputy.

Taunton says while they are sorry for the Slavins’ tragedy, city personnel were not at fault.

The ambulance company would not comment on the suit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s