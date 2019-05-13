TAUNTON (CBS) – The family of a woman stabbed and killed during a deadly rampage in Taunton is now suing the city and the ambulance company that responded to the scene.
In 2016, Arthur DaRosa burst into a home, stabbing Patricia Slavin and her daughter Kathleen. The 80-year-old mother died of cardiac arrest.
Kathleen Slavin claims she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher for more than 20 minutes and the family says an American Medical Response ambulance took 30 minutes to get to the home.
“I was just confused about why they weren’t coming into the house. I was on the floor holding my wounds scared to death,” Kathleen Slavin said. “Where did the communication break down?
DaRosa then drove into the Silver City Galleria mall and stabbed a pregnant waitress and killed George Heath, who tried to stop the attack. DaRosa was then shot and killed by an off-duty deputy.
Taunton says while they are sorry for the Slavins’ tragedy, city personnel were not at fault.
The ambulance company would not comment on the suit.