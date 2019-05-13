  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston News, The Greenway


BOSTON (AP) — The Rose Kennedy Greenway’s open-air beer garden is reopening this week.

Trillium Garden on The Greenway is scheduled to open for the summer on Thursday. The beer garden is at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue, across from Rowes Wharf in Boston.

This will be the third summer Trillium Brewing Co. will serve its brews in the public park. Trillium co-founder Esther Tetreault says she “can’t imagine summer without” it.

The beer garden isn’t the only place on the Greenway to enjoy an adult beverage.

City Winery on The Greenway opened at Dewey Square earlier this month but will host a special celebration on Wednesday. In addition to wines, it offers Harpoon beer and cider as well as a Mediterranean-inspired menu of charcuterie, cheeses, olives and nuts.

