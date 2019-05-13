



BOSTON (CBS) –No one knows where Kyrie Irving will end up this offseason. Heck, Kyrie probably doesn’t even know yet.

Many believe Irving is done wearing a Celtics uniform and will spurn Boston after he opts out of the final year of his contract. The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are among the favorites to sign the New Jersey native, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst thinks Irving may head West for a reunion with his old pal, LeBron James. Yep, Kyrie would reportedly be OK with being LeBron’s sidekick once again, even if that’s the reason he forced his way out of Cleveland two years ago.

“I would’ve said that this is impossible for many months, but as time passes here and as the possibility exists that Jason Kidd could be hired as the Lakers coach, I think the possibility of Kyrie and LeBron reuniting — that door, which was deadbolted, has been un-deadbolted and has now been cracked open,” Windhorst said on ESPN radio (as transcribed by The Washington Post). “It might even be opening more by the day. And I say that just because I think it’s on Kyrie’s radar, it’s on Kyrie’s board. He has had discussions with people about playing for the Lakers.”

The Lakers hired Kidd to be Frank Vogel’s top assistant over the weekend, which could open the door for Irving to reunite with James. Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs, and will likely be looking to make a big move to surround James with more talent. Given Irving called James in January to apologize for the way things ended in Cleveland, the duo teaming up again wouldn’t be a complete shock anymore.

We’ll see how it all shakes out when the calendar flips to July. But if anything is certain, we’re in for another wild NBA offseason.