



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Carolina Hurricanes swept the New York Islanders in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with relative ease. But the Boston Bruins have served them a dose of reality in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final, and Canes captain Justin Williams doesn’t like the taste.

The Bruins took the first two games of the series in Boston in dominating fashion, outscoring the Hurricanes 11-4. They walloped Carolina 6-2 on Sunday to take a 2-0 series lead.

Carolina is having trouble stomaching their woes this series, and their captain explained why in a very descriptive way after Sunday’s defeat.

“We have to rediscover who we are. You spend all this time off and everyone’s writing articles how great you are. You come out and sometimes you have to eat a poop sandwich. It doesn’t taste good and you have to chew on it for a little bit,” Williams said. “We’ll have to do it for a couple days and get the taste out of our mouth next game.”

That’s one way to put it, though many would probably prefer not to have that imagine in their head for the rest of the series. Why’d you have to say that, Justin, why?

But the Hurricanes find themselves in a pretty rough spot, as teams that took a 2-0 series have gone on to win the set 93.8 percent of the time since 1982, according to the NHL PR Department. That won’t make stomaching their poop sandwiches any easier for the Hurricanes.

But the series now shifts to Raleigh, with Game 3 is set for Tuesday night. Maybe the Canes will enjoy some home cooking during — and ahead of — the contest.