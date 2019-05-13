BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia has hit another bump on his comeback road. The Red Sox halted the second baseman’s rehab assignment on Monday due to minor left knee soreness.

Pedroia was supposed to play in three straight games for Double-A Portland, but he was scratched Saturday due to soreness in his knee. He was set to DH on Sunday, but that game was rained out. Now, Pedroia is back with the big league club, but there is no return to big league play in sight for the 35-year-old.

Monday’s news is another setback for Pedroia, who played five rehab games with the Sea Dogs before being shut down. He went 4-for-16 in those five games, playing 24 innings at second base.

Pedroia has played in just six games with the Red Sox this season, going 2-for-20 at the plate with a run scored, an RBI and two strikeouts. He played just three games all of last season while rehabbing his knee, and this latest setback has many wondering if he’ll ever be able to make it back from the injury.

However, The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham says this is just a short delay in the process, and Pedroia will be back on a fresh rehab assignment soon.

I'm told Pedroia will go back on his rehab assignment after a short delay. The rehab windows last 20 days and with rainouts, scheduled days off for Portland and this latest discomfort, he was already at 12 days and needed more than 8 more. So they re-set the clock. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 13, 2019

Either way, it doesn’t sound like Pedroia will be back in the Majors anytime soon.