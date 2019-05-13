WEATHER ALERTWeak Nor'easter To Bring Cold Rain, Wind And A Little Snow For Some
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charlie Baker, Marty Walsh


BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are heading to Washington this week to meet with members of the Trump administration to discuss investments in infrastructure and transportation.

Baker said Monday that he and Walsh are hoping to send a bipartisan message by putting a Democrat and a Republican — a mayor and governor — in front of members of the executive and legislative branches to talk about why such investments are important.

Baker is Republican and Walsh is a Democrat.

Baker said members of both parties and the administration should be able to agree on the importance of maintaining and improving the nation’s infrastructure.

Mayor Marty Walsh talks to Gov. Charlie Baker before the South Boston St. Patrick’s Parade on March 20, 2016 (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The two also plan to meet with members of the state’s all-Democratic Congressional delegation.

Baker and Walsh plan to head to Washington on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s