BURLINGTON (CBS) — A Burlington woman accused of killing a six-month-old infant girl was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Pallavi Macharla, 45, was caring for Ridhima Dhekane before her death on death on March 27, 2014.
According to prosecutors, Ridhima was a healthy baby and Macharla caused her fatal injuries.
The judge gave the jury four possible outcomes in the case, not guilty, guilty of first- or second-degree murder, or involuntary manslaughter.
Macharla was babysitting the infant in her Burlington home when Ridhima choked on chunky homemade applesauce, vomited and stopped breathing. Prosecutors claim Macharla was increasingly frustrated with a fussy baby and took violent action in a case of shaken baby syndrome.
Defense attorney J.W. Carney had told the court the baby had no injuries on her body consistent with being violently shaken, with medical experts testifying to that. “There was no external trauma, no injury was seen to the child after this violent shaking,” said Carney.
Macharla took the stand in her own defense.
But prosecutors say Macharla never called 911 and lied to police about leaving Ridhima in the care of a friend for a half hour.