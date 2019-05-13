BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Red Sox are on a five-game winning streak and it seems President Donald Trump wants some of the credit.
The Sox had won two in a row before visiting the White House last Thursday to celebrate their 2018 World Series Championship.
They returned home to Fenway Park Friday and swept the Seattle Mariners over the weekend to increase the streak to five.
That prompted this tweet from the president Monday morning:
“Has anyone noticed that all the Boston @RedSox have done is WIN since coming to the White House! Others also have done very well. The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated! By the way, the Boston players were GREAT guys!”
The president praised the Red Sox players who made the trip and said a White House visit is becoming the opposite of the “Sports Illustrated cover jinx.”
Manager Alex Cora and several players, including last year’s AL MVP Mookie Betts, chose not to attend Thursday’s event.