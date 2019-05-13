Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – Transit police are looking to question five Boston Bruins fans who they believe “viciously beat” someone after Thursday night’s playoff game.
The alleged assault and battery happened at about midnight at the North Quincy MBTA station, and left the victim with facial fractures.
Transit police shared photos of five men, most in Bruins gear, who are wanted for questioning.
The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the playoff series earlier that night at the TD Garden.
Anyone with information can contact investigators at 617-222-1050.