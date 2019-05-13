WEATHER ALERTWeak Nor'easter To Bring Cold Rain, Wind And A Little Snow For Some
QUINCY (CBS) – Transit police are looking to question five Boston Bruins fans who they believe “viciously beat” someone after Thursday night’s playoff game.

The alleged assault and battery happened at about midnight at the North Quincy MBTA station, and left the victim with facial fractures.

Transit police shared photos of five men, most in Bruins gear, who are wanted for questioning.

Five men wanted for questioning in an assault (Image credit: Transit Police)

The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the playoff series earlier that night at the TD Garden.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

