WEATHER ALERTWeak Nor'easter To Bring Cold Rain, Wind And A Little Snow For Some
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Brigham and Women's Hospital, Distracted Driving, Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch, Texting While Driving


BOSTON (CBS) — It is estimated that nine people are killed and more than 1,000 are injured every day by a distracted driver. A new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital finds while younger parents are more likely to drive while distracted than older parents, it is common among parents of all ages.

Researchers found that half of parents of all ages reported writing text messages while driving in the past month and two-thirds reported reading texts while driving. The more people texted, the more likely they were to report having been in a car crash.

Dr. Regan Bergmark is a surgeon at the Brigham the study’s lead author. “When you look at this research, people know it’s unsafe but they’ve gotten away with it, and so people do it,” said Dr. Bergmark. “And we haven’t found a way to address that.”

Dr. Bergmark said this is a problem that technology created and one that technology will need to fix.

While there are apps and features on your smartphone that can limit or block texts while you’re behind the wheel, they’re not perfect, but they’re a start.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s