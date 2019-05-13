We Finally Saw The Best Team In Hockey And Other Leftover Bruins ThoughtsSunday in Game 2 against Carolina looked a whole lot like the Bruins hitting the peak of their capabilities. And if the team can replicate that kind of game going forward, they simply won't be beaten.

'Bear Force One': JetBlue Debuts Plane Dedicated To Boston BruinsIt's the first-ever NHL livery aircraft for the airline.

Could Kyrie Irving Join LeBron James On Lakers?No one knows where Kyrie Irving will end up this offseason. Heck, Kyrie probably doesn't even know yet.

The Red Sox Appear To Be All The Way BackA way out of the struggle seemed out of the Red Sox' reach at the time. But now less than a month later, it seems safe to say they've climbed all the way out.

Justin Williams Says Bruins Have Served Canes 'A Poop Sandwich' In Eastern Conference FinalThe Carolina Hurricanes swept the New York Islanders in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with relative ease. But the Boston Bruins have served them a dose of reality in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final, and Canes captain Justin Williams doesn't like the taste.