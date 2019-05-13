WEATHER ALERTWeak Nor'easter To Bring Cold Rain, Wind And A Little Snow For Some
BOSTON (CBS) — Call it “Bear Force One.” JetBlue debuted a new Boston Bruins-themed plane at Logan Airport on Monday.

It’s the first-ever NHL livery aircraft for the airline. JetBlue executives and Bruins President Cam Neely unveiled the plane at a morning celebration before it made its  first flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The plane is decked out in black and gold, with the iconic spoked-B on the tail.

“Bear Force One” (WBZ-TV)

JetBlue already has Red Sox and Celtics-themed planes. The Patriots, of course, have their own “Air Kraft” jets.

The Bruins are currently leading the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Final.

 

 

 

 

