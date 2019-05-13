Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Call it “Bear Force One.” JetBlue debuted a new Boston Bruins-themed plane at Logan Airport on Monday.
It’s the first-ever NHL livery aircraft for the airline. JetBlue executives and Bruins President Cam Neely unveiled the plane at a morning celebration before it made its first flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The plane is decked out in black and gold, with the iconic spoked-B on the tail.
JetBlue already has Red Sox and Celtics-themed planes. The Patriots, of course, have their own “Air Kraft” jets.
The Bruins are currently leading the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Final.