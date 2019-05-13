



ABINGDON, Va. (CBS/AP) — A man from Massachusetts charged in an horrific attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia has reportedly been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. James Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, appeared in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia Monday where federal charges of murder and assault were filed against him.

In an affidavit, an FBI agent said Jordan approached four hikers multiple times Friday in southwestern Virginia, singing, playing his guitar and making noises. He also allegedly threatened to pour gasoline on their tents and burn them to death.

The agent said two hikers got away, but Jordan stabbed a man who later died, and a female hiker, who survived. The man was able use his cell phone to call for help before he passed away. The woman pretended to be dead, then walked six miles injured and bleeding to call police.

Initial reports said the attacker used a machete, but the affidavit called it a knife.

Officers tracked down Jordan and he surrendered. Jordan was arrested just last month for threatening people with a large knife along the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee.

Jordan also has three outstanding warrants in Yarmouth, for open and gross lewdness, assault and battery, resisting arrest and drug charges.

According to court documents, Jordan was known in the hiking community and the victims had seen warnings about him and his odd behavior on social media. Jordan was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and drug possession in the Tennessee incident. He pleaded guilty but was released after paying a fine and being put on probation.

