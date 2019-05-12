  • WBZ TV

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. One person was killed and another severely injured.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release Sunday that 30-year-old James L. Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday on a federal criminal complaint. Authorities say Jordan faces charges of murder and assault.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday that two hikers reported a man with a machete was attacking people. The federal release doesn’t identify the weapon.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth is chared iwth murder on the Appalachain Trail (Image credit WJHL)

Authorities say the federal charges against Jordan will be filed officially on Monday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, where Jordan also will have an initial court appearance.

It wasn’t clear Sunday if Jordan has an attorney.

