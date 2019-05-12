BOSTON (CBS) — Cold, wet temperatures did not dampen the spirits of thousands taking part in the annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace in Boston. From Town Field in Dorchester to City Hall, families carried images of beautiful young faces that tell the stories of lives cut short due to violence.

They walked, they cried, they prayed, and they sang.

“I want to wish all the mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day today and we all love you,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who helped kick off the walk.

Milton Jones of the Luis D. Brown Peace Institute explained why the walk takes place on Mother’s Day each year. “Primarily, it is mothers who suffer these losses. Mothers who are losing their sons to the streets,” he said.

“I cry every day for my son, every day,” said one woman.

This year’s theme is “tip the scale and rise up toward justice.”

“We need to hold the criminal justice [system] accountable,” said Clementina Chery. She started the Walk for Peace after her son Luis Brown who got killed in the crossfire of a rival gang shootout 26 years ago. He was only 15 years old.

“Through my pain, I decided to find my purpose and I channeled that into peace,” said Chery.

Some of these moms lost their sons and daughters a decade ago. Yet they are still out here in the rain. Walking for justice and praying for peace.

Chrey said, “This day means there is a God. That in spite of the pain that this city has seen, that families are going through, we are resilient. And through our pain, we know that there is a better city.”