



BOSTON (CBS) — Sometimes when teams get together for mid-afternoon matinees, it can take some time for the pace to reach full speed. Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden was not one of those times.

With the Bruins and Hurricanes facing off for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final, and with the Bruins entering the 3 p.m. showdown with a 1-0 series lead, the Hurricanes were looking to display some major energy right from the jump.

That became very evident just 2:15 into the opening period, when Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had his head down while trying to control a puck between his skates. Hurricanes forward Micheal Ferland saw it as a green-light opportunity to deliver a massive hit.

Ferland delivered:

Micheal Ferland crushes Matt Grzelcyk pic.twitter.com/4QUJn2xP72 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 12, 2019

Despite absorbing that whopper of a hit, Grzelcyk was back out on the ice for his next shift. He ended up taking on some more pain later in the period when he blocked a Dougie Hamilton shot off his foot, too.

But the pain was all worth it (presumably) when he fired a shot through goaltender Petr Mrazek to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead later in the first period.

It was the second goal of the playoffs for Grzelcyk, after he scored just three goals all year.

Jake DeBrusk later scored on a power play to double that Boston lead to 2-0 before the end of the first period.