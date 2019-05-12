  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manchester News, NH State Police


LEE, N.H. (AP) — Two people with outstanding arrest warrants led police on a high-speed chase in New Hampshire that topped 100 mph at times.

The New Hampshire State Police says it was notified by Pittsfield police that the department was in pursuit of a vehicle for numerous traffic violations on Saturday night.

Troopers in Dover used spike strips and assisted the Pittsfield department after the chase moved from a highway to Route 4.

Jessica Michaud and Javier Luna (Image credit NH State Police)

The vehicle finally came to a stop after the Lee Police Department deployed another spike strip. Police arrested the driver, 36-year-old Jessica Michaud of Manchester, who faces numerous charges. The passenger, 39-year-old Javier Luna of Manchester, was also found to have an outstanding warrant for parole violation.

Police said they didn’t know if Michaud and Luna are represented by attorneys.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s