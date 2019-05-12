BOSTON (CBS) – In an interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Gov. Charlie Baker addressed recent language used by the chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party.
Keller asked the governor about Jim Lyons’ comments about abortion rights, the Mueller Report and the prosecution of a judge accused of letting a defendant escape ICE custody.
The governor thinks Robert Mueller should have a chance to speak about his report, but did not call it a “witch hunt”.
“I certainly think his comments in his report about the role that Russia played in our election are frightening,” Baker said. “Anybody who is not paying attention to that is missing one of the biggest issues in that whole report.”
In the second part of the interview, Keller asked the governor if he has ruled out running for a third term.
“I have not ruled in or out anything when it comes to a third term,” Baker said.