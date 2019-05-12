  • WBZ TV

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teacher has been accused of giving answers to students while they were taking the statewide assessment test in language arts.

Exeter District Superintendent David Ryan said the teacher was administering the test at Newfields Elementary School on Thursday. Ryan said he got a report that the teacher “allegedly instructed and coached students during the exam” and provided answers to certain questions.

Ryan said the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the state’s investigation and the district’s own internal investigation.

