YARMOUTH (AP) — A charity founded in honor of a slain Massachusetts police officer has awarded its first grants.

The Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded $3,000 in grants to five nonprofit organizations.

The initial recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford; Stonehill College; and YMCA Cape Cod, which received $500 apiece; and Westfield State University which received $1,000.

The fund was created and named in honor of the Yarmouth K-9 officer shot and killed in April 2018 while serving an arrest warrant in Barnstable.

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police – Facebook)

Gannon’s wife, Dara Gannon, tells the Cape Cod Times that the fund is “supporting things Sean cared deeply about.”

