Red Sox Beat Mariners 14-1, Over .500 For First TimeThe Boston Red Sox moved above .500 for the first time this season with a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Stream The AT&T Byron NelsonThe AT&T Byron Nelson weekend rounds come your way live from Trinity Forest in Dallas, Texas.

Veteran Tight End Kyle Rudolph Could Hit Trade Market SoonVeteran tight end Kyle Rudolph could become available on the trade market in the near future. If that happens, there's a very good chance the Patriots will be among the teams interested in his services.

Steve Belichick Says Rodney Harrison Was His Favorite Football PlayerWhen the Patriots acquired Rodney Harrison before the 2003 season, the hard-hitting safety turned a lot of New Englanders into fans very quickly. One of those newfound fans happened to be the head coach's son.

2019 NBA Draft Lottery: The Zion Williamson Sweepstakes ExplainedThe New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns have an equal chance to land the coveted top spot in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.