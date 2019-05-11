Comments
YARMOUTH (CBS) — Two police officers were involved in a car crash in Yarmouth Friday. The officers were sent to the hospital but have since been released.
Police said the crash happened on South Shore Drive around 10:30 p.m. when they were responding to a disturbance call and another car took a wrong turn.
The driver and the passengers of the other car were not hurt. No charges have been filed at this time.
According to police, drugs and alcohol are not being considered as factors of the crash.