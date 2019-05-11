Comments
WESTPORT (CBS) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has released a description of the car that they believe hit a woman and left her in critical condition in Westport.
The car was a gray BMW 3 Series vehicle, likely made between 1999 and 2005. It should have minor front end damage on its hood and/or passenger side, according to the D.A.
Stephanie Tripp, 30, was hit by the sedan while walking down Old Bedford Road, police said.
Witnesses said the man driving the vehicle got out of his car, told a witness he was sorry and then drove off while a witness was providing first aid to Tripp.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at 508-993-1928 or Westport Police at 508-636-1122.