Filed Under:Ashland News, Hopkinton State Park

ASHLAND (CBS) – A man died while competing in a triathlon Saturday morning at Hopkinton State Park.

The man, who was in his 40s, suffered a medical emergency during the swim portion of the race.

Hopkinton State Park. (WBZ-TV)

Since it was the start of the triathlon season, medical personnel were on shore and ready to help when a lifeguard spotted the man in the water.

“Lifeguards were in kayaks and they were following the pack. It was identified by the lifeguards that a swimmer was in distress. They approached the swimmer and realized the situation. The environmental police were also there in a boat. So they were able to get the athlete into the boat, and they moved the athlete,” said Lyn Moraghan of the Ashland Fire Department.

Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

