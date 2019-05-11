  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge News, Harvard University, Harvey Weinstein, Ronald Sullivan


CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard faculty member who decided to represent Harvey Weinstein at his rape trial is losing his position as head of a student house at the college.

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana said in a written statement Saturday he would not renew the appointments of Ronald Sullivan and his wife, Stephanie Robinson, the school’s first black faculty deans, citing concerns about the climate at Winthrop House, which he described as serious.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at State Supreme Court in Manhattan with his new team of lawyers Jose Baez (2nd L), Ronald Sullivan (L) in New York on January 25, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Sullivan lives at the house and supervises students there.

Some students and faculty members have faulted Sullivan’s decision to represent Weinstein and his response to students’ concerns.

Khurana called the situation regrettable and said efforts to improve the climate were ineffective.

The couple said in an email they were surprised and dismayed. They said Harvard unilaterally ended discussions that had been progressing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s