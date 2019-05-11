  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Inspectors
    1:00 PM2018 PGA Championship Highlights
    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, New England Patriots, New Hampshire News, Stalking


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a former player for the New England Patriots has been arrested in the state’s capital city for violating a protective order.

The Concord Monitor reports 44-year-old Greg Spires of Cypress, Texas, will remain in jail through the weekend. Spires has been charged with misdemeanor stalking and is being held without bail in advance of a Monday district court arraignment.

Spires was a defensive end in the National Football League who played in three seasons for the Patriots from 1998 to 2000. He remained in the NFL until 2007, playing in one season for the Cleveland Browns and six for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Concord police say they aren’t aware if Spires is represented by an attorney. Police say he has a history of domestic violence.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s