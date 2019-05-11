Comments
MARLBORO (CBS) — An 800-pound spoon will be on display in Mass. to raise awareness for the opioid crisis Saturday.
The sculpture, created by artist and activist Domenic Esposito, will make its way from Marlboro to Cambridge.
This is the beginning of a month-long tour for the spoon, which was specifically created as a blank canvas for those who have lost a loved one in the opioid crisis to sign.
Visitors can sign it from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marlboro at the Remembering Our Angels 5K run. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the spoon will be at an event in front of Cambridge City Hall where Mayor McGovern is scheduled to speak, according to The Opioid Spoon Project.