Filed Under:Boston News, Cambridge News, Marlboro news, opioid crisis


MARLBORO (CBS) — An 800-pound spoon will be on display in Mass. to raise awareness for the opioid crisis Saturday.

The sculpture, created by artist and activist Domenic Esposito, will make its way from Marlboro to Cambridge.

This is the beginning of a month-long tour for the spoon, which was specifically created as a blank canvas for those who have lost a loved one in the opioid crisis to sign.

Artist Domenic Esposito and the 800-pound spoon that will be on display in Marlboro and Cambridge Saturday (Photo Courtesy: The Opioid Spoon Project)

Visitors can sign it from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marlboro at the Remembering Our Angels 5K run. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the spoon will be at an event in front of Cambridge City Hall where Mayor McGovern is scheduled to speak, according to The Opioid Spoon Project.

