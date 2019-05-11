DEDHAM (CBS) – From the gear to the signs, Boston Bruins fans wear their gold and black and white with pride.

“I’m ecstatic and can’t wait to watch the game. Go Bruins!” one fan shouted.

On Saturday, fans young and old took part in a pep rally at Dicks Sporting Goods in Dedham as their team prepares for Game 2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been a fan since I was a kid,” Bruins fan Ethan McDonough said.

Face-painting and Bruins-colored balloons kept smiles on kids’ faces all day.

“Lots of Bruins fans in the area. Boston is a big hockey town, so it’s been very busy the past few days,” Dicks’s Community Marketing Manager Matt Catacchio said.

Josseline Noys made her own Bruins outfit and took part in the rally with her children. “I followed the Bruins since I was little. I am really impressed with the last game they had,” she said.

The Bruins are putting themselves in a position to win another championship. Boston fans say they know they are spoiled, but they love it.

“Being a fan my whole life and not winning since 2009 … it would be amazing to see them again,” McDonough said.

Game 2 will be played Sunday in Boston before the series heads down to Raleigh for Games 3 and 4.