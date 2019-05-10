Tuukka's Timely Saves Stave Off Game 1 Disaster And Other Leftover ThoughtsThe biggest question entering the conference finals was whether or not Tuukka Rask could maintain his remarkable run. Through 60 minutes, the early returns are positive in that department.

Man Who Pointed Laser At Tom Brady Is Unapologetic To PatriotsThe Missouri man who shined a laser into Tom Brady's eyes in an attempt to distract the Patriots quarterback doesn't feel sorry about it.

Julian Edelman Set To Graduate From Kent StatePatriots receiver Julian Edelman has three Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume. This weekend, he'll add college graduate to the mix.

Patriots Sign Four Of Their Rookies, Including Williams And StidhamThe Patriots have signed four of their draft picks ahead of the start of Friday's rookie minicamp in Foxboro.

N'Keal Harry Excited To Get Started With Patriots, Looking Forward To Being Yelled At By Tom BradyThe Patriots introduced first-round pick N'Keal Harry on Thursday afternoon, and the 21-year-old receiver is ready to get to work.