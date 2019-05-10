  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts Department Of Transportation, Tobin Bridge

BOSTON (CBS) – There will be more lane closures happening on the Tobin Bridge starting Tuesday, May 14.

One of three lanes on the southbound side will be closed, meaning drivers will only have two lanes of travel in each direction.

Also on Tuesday, northbound lane closures will extend through the Chelsea Curves.

The lane closures are part of the ongoing Tobin Bridge construction project, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said lane closures will remain in place for the next two years.

