BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has three Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume. This weekend, he’ll add “college graduate” to the mix.
Edelman is set to graduate from Kent State on Saturday, a decade after he left the school for the NFL. He said graduating from Kent State fulfills a promise he made to his parents, and sets a great example for his 2-year-old daughter, Lily Rose.
“This Saturday, I will be walking with my fellow Kent State graduates, completing what I started back in ’06,” Edelman Tweeted on Thursday. “I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago. To my fellow Golden Flash graduates, Congratulations!”
Edelman played quarterback at Kent State (in case you hadn’t heard) from 2006-08, throwing for 30 touchdowns and 4,997 yards for the Golden Flashes. He also ran for 22 touchdowns and nearly 2,500 yards, but surprisingly, only had one reception during his collegiate career.
He was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft as a receiver, and the position change has worked our fairly well for everyone. Edelman has turned himself into Tom Brady’s most reliable targets and hauled in 10 catches for 141 yards to earn MVP honors in New England’s Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams in February.
After this weekend, he’ll have a college diploma to show off alongside all those football trophies.