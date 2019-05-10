Julian Edelman Set To Graduate From Kent StatePatriots receiver Julian Edelman has three Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume. This weekend, he'll add college graduate to the mix.

Patriots Sign Four Of Their Rookies, Including Williams And StidhamThe Patriots have signed four of their draft picks ahead of the start of Friday's rookie minicamp in Foxboro.

N'Keal Harry Excited To Get Started With Patriots, Looking Forward To Being Yelled At By Tom BradyThe Patriots introduced first-round pick N'Keal Harry on Thursday afternoon, and the 21-year-old receiver is ready to get to work.

Brad Marchand Plays New Role As Peacekeeper To Help Bruins To VictoryIn the middle of the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final, Marchand tried a new role on for size: Peacekeeper.

Bruins' Power Play Is Good Enough To Make This A Short Series With HurricanesThe Bruins' power play unit awoke with some picture-perfect puck movement en route to a pair of backbreaking goals in the third period of Game 1.