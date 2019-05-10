



DIGHTON (CBS) — The teenager who died after he apparently was mauled by dogs in Dighton has been identified as 14-year-old Ryan Hazel from Rehoboth.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Hazel was watching the dogs for their owner, 49-year-old Scott Dunmore, while Dunmore was in Boston. Hazel was driven to the Maple Swamp Road property by his grandmother.

“This was clearly a terrible tragedy for the victim, his family, and his friends, and the town. My heart goes out to all of them,” said Quinn.

The dogs are Dutch shepherds and were not licensed in the town, Quinn added. He described the property as a large property with several animals but nothing more specific.

The Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School confirmed Hazel was a student in the Community Health program there.

“This loss is sure to raise many questions, concerns and emotions from our entire school community, including students, faculty and staff. B-P Regional Technical School has activated its Crisis Response Team, made up of counselors from in and around the district who are professionally trained to listen and assist students during times of need and grief,” said a statement from Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes.

Police said a neighbor found the teen at a home on Maple Swamp Road and called 911 at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Ann Maggi, who lives nearby, said, “It’s such a tragic thing…I’m hoping things are resolved and that his family is grieving and they’re able to find peace with everything that’s gone on.”

Records show the Maple Swamp Road property is owned by a professional dog trainer. It is unclear if he was home at the time.

At least three dogs were taken away by Animal Control. Police did not specify how many dogs were apart of the attack or if the ones being taken away were involved.

Maggi said she knew there were dogs on the property, but has never had any trouble.

“You do hear dogs barking occasionally but beyond that everyone is kind of doing their own thing,” said Maggi. “It’s very quiet here.”

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar also released a statement. It said, in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we have heard the news of the tragic death of a Rehoboth teenager… I have alerted our district crisis team and the crisis teams at all of our schools. If you or your child need additional support today, our counselors and support services will be available throughout the day.”

Foul play is not suspected at this time, said Quinn. Dunmore is cooperating with the investigation.