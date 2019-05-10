  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Centro, Google, Yadires Nova Salcedo


May 11, 2019
Google has unveiled their latest technology products, and many of these are meant to make our lives a lot easier! They were launched at this year’s Google I/O Conference that took place this week in Mountain View, California. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Google spokesperson Jesus Garcia. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
http://www.google.com/io

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

