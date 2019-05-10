N'Keal Harry Excited To Get Started With Patriots, Looking Forward To Being Yelled At By Tom BradyThe Patriots introduced first-round pick N'Keal Harry on Thursday afternoon, and the 21-year-old receiver is ready to get to work.

Brad Marchand Plays New Role As Peacekeeper To Help Bruins To VictoryIn the middle of the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final, Marchand tried a new role on for size: Peacekeeper.

Bruins' Power Play Is Good Enough To Make This A Short Series With HurricanesThe Bruins' power play unit awoke with some picture-perfect puck movement en route to a pair of backbreaking goals in the third period of Game 1.

Dougie Hamilton Unhappy With Critical, Costly Penalty That Swung Game 1 For BruinsIn one moment, the refs are on your side. The next, they're the enemy.

Bruins Storm Past Hurricanes In Third Period To Take 1-0 Series Lead In Eastern Conference Final The Boston Bruins have drawn first blood in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.