Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A police officer pulled two teens from a car right before the vehicle caught fire after a crash Thursday night.
Brockton Police credited Capt. Mark Porcaro for the save.
“He was patrolling the area moments after a car crashed into a bldg. He got the occupants away before the car & bldg caught fire,” the police department tweeted.
Firefighters also responded to the scene on Fredrick Douglas Ave.
A picture from the scene showed a sedan with heavy front end damage.
The condition of the two teenagers is unknown but police said they escaped serious injury.