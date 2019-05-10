Filed Under:Boston News, Brockton Police


BROCKTON (CBS) — A police officer pulled two teens from a car right before the vehicle caught fire after a crash Thursday night.

Brockton Police said an officer pulled two teenagers from this car after it crashed into a building.

Brockton Police credited Capt. Mark Porcaro for the save.

“He was patrolling the area moments after a car crashed into a bldg. He got the occupants away before the car & bldg caught fire,” the police department tweeted.

Firefighters also responded to the scene on Fredrick Douglas Ave.

A picture from the scene showed a sedan with heavy front end damage.

The condition of the two teenagers is unknown but police said they escaped serious injury.

