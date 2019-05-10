BROCKTON (CBS) — Two young men are facing charges after police determined racing led to a car crash and fire Thursday night. Brockton Police responded to 40 Frederick Douglas Avenue around 8:30 p.m. to find a gray Audi had smashed into the building.
“As [Police Capt. Mark Porcaro] moved closer to investigate, he saw the driver and passenger outside of the car but near the vehicle and ordered them to move away moments before the Audi, and the building was engulfed in flames,” said a statement from police.
The driver, 18-year-old Abraham Belice of Brockton, and his passenger, another 18-year-old man from Brockton, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries.
“After reviewing surveillance video, The Investigating Patrol officer David Luu determined that the crash began when the Audi and a Gray Volvo were racing westbound on School Street. The Audi passed the Volvo on the right, and as it entered the intersection of Main Street and Frederick Douglas, the Audi hit a bump. Belice lost control of the car and crashed into the building,” police said.
The driver of the Volvo, 19-year-old Nicholas Damon, also of Brockton, now faces multiple charges including racing a motor vehicle, the negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Belice will be charged with racing a motor vehicle, speeding, destruction of property, the negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a passing violation.