Man Who Pointed Laser At Tom Brady Is Unapologetic To PatriotsThe Missouri man who shined a laser into Tom Brady's eyes in an attempt to distract the Patriots quarterback doesn't feel sorry about it.

Julian Edelman Set To Graduate From Kent StatePatriots receiver Julian Edelman has three Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume. This weekend, he'll add college graduate to the mix.

Patriots Sign Four Of Their Rookies, Including Williams And StidhamThe Patriots have signed four of their draft picks ahead of the start of Friday's rookie minicamp in Foxboro.

N'Keal Harry Excited To Get Started With Patriots, Looking Forward To Being Yelled At By Tom BradyThe Patriots introduced first-round pick N'Keal Harry on Thursday afternoon, and the 21-year-old receiver is ready to get to work.

Brad Marchand Plays New Role As Peacekeeper To Help Bruins To VictoryIn the middle of the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final, Marchand tried a new role on for size: Peacekeeper.