BOSTON (CBS) – The swans are back in the Lagoon at the Boston Public Garden. Romeo and Juliet returned to their warm-weather home Friday morning.

The pair seemed eager to return to their familiar waters, after wintering at the Franklin Park Zoo.

Each spring the swans return amid quite the fanfare. Romeo & Juliet are paraded up to the lagoon’s banks in flower draped enclosures, during a procession that includes music and local children.

Romeo & Juliet made their annual return to the Boston Public Garden. (Image: WBZ-TV)

After a drumroll and countdown, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh helped release the swans into the water.

“This is an exciting day and tradition in our city,” the mayor said. “As the return of the swans comes today, I’m hoping the return of the hot weather comes with the swans.”

