BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time, the Boston Police Department has awarded the Number 1 detective badge to a woman.

On Thursday, Detective Carmen Rodriguez was presented with the badge, marking the department’s longest-tenured, active-duty detective.

Rodriguez joined the Boston Police Department as a police officer about 40 years ago. She was promoted to detective in 1985, and for more than 34 years, she has worked on cases throughout the Boston Police Department, including the Drug Control Unit, Bureau of Neighborhood Services and Crimes Against Children. She has served in the Domestic Violence Unit since 2011.

Detective Carmen Rodriguez and Police Commissioner William Gross. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department)

“With almost 40 years as a member of the BPD, Detective Rodriguez is a dedicated detective who has made a name for herself as a hard worker throughout her illustrious career, and it is my honor to present her with the Number 1 detective’s badge. As the first female to be presented with this badge, this distinction could not be awarded to a more capable, charismatic or courageous woman, and I thank you for your continued service,” said Commissioner William Gross.

