BOSTON (CBS) – The Encore Boston Harbor resort casino might delay its opening in Everett next month. The CEO of Wynn Resorts made the remarks during a first-quarter earnings call Thursday afternoon.
The casino complex is set to open June 23, but Wynn Resorts CEO Matthew Maddox says he wants the opening to be perfect.
“I don’t know if the opening date will be June 23 or a week or two later because we are going to make sure that it is flawless and clearly the regulatory complexity that we have been through has been a challenge,” Maddox said Thursday.
Maddox said construction is essentially done and 90 percent of hiring is complete.
“We are ready to open; we may give ourselves another week, we may not,” Maddox said. “But the property looks great.”
The $2.6 billion resort is the first casino in the Boston area.