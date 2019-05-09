Red Sox White House Visit Clouded By Politics, RaceRed Sox players stressed that anyone's decision to attend was a personal choice and not, in many cases, political.

Brad Stevens Accepts Blame For Celtics' Failure: 'I Did A Bad Job'Brad Stevens was willing to accept the lion's share of the blame.

Entire Schedule For Bruins-Hurricanes Conference Final Now SetIt took some waiting, but the schedule for the upcoming Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes is now set.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Jaw-Dropping, Game-Saving Catch To Rob Walk-Off Home RunJackie Bradley Jr. made the play of the game -- and maybe a play of the year -- to rob a Baltimore home run.

Dreams Of A 'Boston Slam' Are Now Officially Dead, Thanks To The CelticsDark times have fallen upon the Boston sports landscape. The darkest of times, some might say. Sports fans will have to settle for just two or three championships this year.