BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like someone on the White House staff doesn’t know much about Boston or baseball.

The Boston Red Sox will meet with President Trump at the White House Thursday afternoon to celebrate their 2018 World Series championship.

The event has already been clouded by issues of politics and race.

Now there’s an embarrassing typo.

On the White House web site where live events are streamed, the 3:45 p.m. event is listed as:

The error on the White House website hours before the Red Sox visit. (Image credit whitehouse.gov)

“President Trump Welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House.”

There has been no comment from the White House yet.

The Red Sox, and the Chicago White Sox, have never used the common spelling for socks.

Back in the early days of baseball, newspapers used “Sox” to shorten the names of teams that had “stockings” in them and the change stuck.

