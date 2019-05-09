WESTPORT (CBS) – Police are looking for the public’s help after a Tuesday hit and run left a Fall River woman in critical condition.
Police say Stephanie Tripp, 30, was hit by a sedan while walking down Old Bedford Road. Witnesses said the man driving the vehicle got out of his car, told a witness he was sorry and then drove off while the witness was providing first aid to Tripp.
A second witness tried to follow the suspect, who allegedly sped away, passing vehicles by swerving into the opposite travel lane.
The sedan was last seen on the corner of Old Fall River and Faunce Corner roads in Dartmouth. It may have minor front-end damage.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at 508-993-1928 or Westport Police at 508-636-1122.