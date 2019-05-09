WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) – The Warwick, Rhode Island school district is walking back a controversial decision to serve students cold sandwiches if they owe money on their lunch accounts.
Critics slammed the move, saying it “lunch shamed” students and let other kids know they couldn’t afford lunch.
The district has an outstanding lunch balance of $77,000.
Students who owe money have been receiving a sun butter and jelly sandwiches along with fruit, vegetables and milk, but school committee members are now recommending that students get their choice of lunch.
“We seek to find a balance between being fiscally responsible and ensuring that all our students are provided with a healthy, nutritious lunch,” school committee chairwoman Karen Bachus said in a statement on Facebook.
A local restaurant owner offered to donate $4,000 to pay off debts. She was first told no, but the school committee will now consider her offer and other solutions when they meet again next week.