TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury residents have decided a law banning plastic bags in town will stay.
According to Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori, an attempt to repeal the law failed at town meeting Wednesday night, with residents voting 217-36 to keep the plastic bag ban in place.
The ban has been in effect for just over one month and was voted in at a town meeting at the end of last year. Tewksbury joins nearly 100 other Massachusetts cities and towns that have banned the bags.
While some believe the ban is good for the environment, others say they like the convenience of plastic bags.