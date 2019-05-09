WATCH LIVE:3:45 pm Boston Red Sox at The White House
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:plastic bag ban, Tewksbury News


TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury residents have decided a law banning plastic bags in town will stay.

According to Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori, an attempt to repeal the law failed at town meeting Wednesday night, with residents voting 217-36 to keep the plastic bag ban in place.

The ban has been in effect for just over one month and was voted in at a town meeting at the end of last year. Tewksbury joins nearly 100 other Massachusetts cities and towns that have banned the bags.

While some believe the ban is good for the environment, others say they like the convenience of plastic bags.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s