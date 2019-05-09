



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A frustrating season came to a merciful end for the Celtics on Wednesday night, and no one seems happier about it than Terry Rozier.

The backup point guard struggled in his lesser role throughout the regular season, and sounds ready to move on from his days with the Celtics. “Scary” Terry turned into “Angry” Terry after Boston’s 116-91 bludgeoning by the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, ripping apart a Celtics team whose season ended much earlier than anyone expected.

“Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens” Rozier told Yahoo Sports. “Coach was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that sh–. Guys that’s All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It’s tough.”

While Rozier didn’t name any names, he didn’t sound particularly pleased with anyone. And after a pretty solid run as Boston’s starting point guard in place of an injured Kyrie Irving last postseason, he feels a little slighted that the Celtics shoved him in a corner throughout the 2019-19 campaign.

“I feel like I sacrificed the most, but I’d do it any day for this team. A lot of things weren’t fair to me, but it’s not about me. That’s why I don’t bitch and complain,” said Rozier, after he bitched and complained.

He was a little more emphatic in some of his other postgame comments.

“I don’t give a f— what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I’m a top point guard in this league. I feel like it’s a fresh start, whether I’m here or whether I’m gone.” he charged.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent this summer, and the Celtics have the option to match any offer he receives. With Kyrie Irving’s future in Boston in doubt, the Celtics may give Rozier the keys going forward. You’d think that would excite a player who felt so jilted over the last seven months, but that wasn’t the case with Rozier.

“No comment,” he said when asked about Boston being able to match his contract offers.

Heading into the season, it seemed like the Celtics were in a great spot at the point guard position. Now, with their season over and their future murky, they may be left without either of their two guards next season.