BOSTON (CBS) – Help feed needy families by leaving a bag of non-perishable food donations out by your mailbox on Saturday. “Stamp Out Hunger,” the country’s largest single-day food drive, is May 11.

Letter carries in 10,000 communities across the United States will be picking up donations. Last year’s drive collected 71.6 million pounds food, all of which is delivered to local churches, food banks and food pantries.

All non-perishable food items are accepted, but the most-wanted donations are high-protein foods like canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter.

Other requested foods include canned fruits and veggies, whole grain pasta, soup, low-sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners, 100% fruit juice, cooking oil and boxed cooking mixes.

Photo by Michael Shea/National Association of Letter Carriers

Most food banks do NOT want perishable items, rusty or unlabeled cans, glass containers, homemade foods, expired items, alcoholic beverages or soda, or open/used items.

Participation by mail carriers is voluntary, so you are advised to call your local post office to see if your community is participating. More information about the food drive can be found here.

