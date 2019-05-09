METHUEN (CBS) – A Methuen police officer is recovering from a fentanyl scare at the police department caused by a man the mayor described as a “career criminal.”
Kyle Dennis, 28, of Methuen, was being booked at the police station Wednesday night when officers say a needle fell from his pants. When they went to search him, they say Dennis grabbed a plastic bag of white powder, which had been taped between his legs, ripped it open and spread it out all over, including on to Officer Patrick Waldron.
The cell block was cleared out and other prisoners were diverted to other police departments. Officer Waldron and Dennis were both taken to the hospital.
“I am pleased to say that Officer Waldron is doing well and is expected to be OK, but we can never be too careful with the poison that is Fentanyl in our communities,” Police Chief Joseph Solomon said in a statement.
“A career criminal knowingly put the lives of our officers in danger,” said Mayor James Jajuga.
Dennis was already wanted for warrants in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He’s now facing additional charges.