2018 World Series Red Sox Honored By President Trump At White HouseThe Boston Red Sox had their day at the White House on Thursday. At least, some of them did.

Smart Won't Blame Kyrie's Leadership For Celtics' Demise: 'That's B.S.'Marcus Smart wants to make one thing clear: Kyrie Irving did not destroy the Boston Celtics.

Report: Tight End Ben Watson Plans To Sign With PatriotsHold on to your hats, New England football fans, because a former Patriots tight end is coming out of retirement to give it one more go with his old team.

Gordon Hayward Ready For Healthy Summer After Disappointing SeasonThe 2018-19 Boston Celtics season was a major disappointment for everyone involved. That includes Gordon Hayward, who was never really able to return to his usual form after missing all of last season.

A Slice Of Sully: Bruins-Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final PreviewThe puck drops on the Bruins-Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night, and Scott Sullivan and Dan Roche are here to break it all down on "A Slice Of Sully!"