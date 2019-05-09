By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – Many women of reproductive age suffer from migraines, but a new study out of Denmark finds that having these painful headaches during pregnancy may put the mother and the baby at risk.

Danish researchers studied more than more than 200,000 pregnancies and found that women who had migraines during their pregnancies were at higher risk of pregnancy-related hypertension and preeclampsia and that their babies were at a higher risk of complications like low birth weight, preterm birth, respiratory problems and seizures.

The hope is that treatment of migraines during pregnancy may reduce these risks to mother and child.

