SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The FBI is now offering $20,000 for information about a man they believed robbed a Somerville bank at gunpoint and shot at an officer.
The robbery happened May 1 at the Middlesex Federal Savings bank in Davis Square in Somerville. The suspect fired a shot into the ceiling before demanding money and later exchanged gunfire with a Somerville police officer who entered the bank.
“This one is particularly concerning because of the violence that this individual displayed inside the bank,” FBI Special Agent Christian Fierabend said.
The bank robber is described as 5’7” to 5’11”, 175 pounds and in his 30’s. He was wearing a blue beanie, dark glove on his left hand and a hooded camouflage jacket with a Nike logo on the left side. He was also wearing blue jeans, black sneakers and carried a black and red backpack.
The FBI said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov/