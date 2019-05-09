Filed Under:Margaret "Peggy" Clarke, Newport NH

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say an elderly woman was fatally shot by her husband, who won’t be charged because he suffers from dementia, among other health issues.

Newport police on Tuesday found 75-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Clarke dead inside her home, with a gunshot wound to her chest. A Thursday release from Attorney General Gordon McDonald identifies the shooter as 77-year-old George “Graham” Clarke.

According to the release, George Clarke has “terminal cognitive and physical health issues” and is currently at a medical facility. Citing those circumstances and concerns about his legal competency, authorities say criminal charges will not be brought at this time.

