REVERE (CBS) – Good news for a baby coyote that was almost killed in Revere. He’s now in the caring hands of a wildlife rehabilitator.

The baby and his mother were apparently crossing a road near Suffolk Downs Sunday night when the mother was hit by a car. The baby was left, stranded and afraid, until good Samaritans came to his rescue.

“The baby coyote was leaning against the sidewalk in fear. He was frozen with fear,” says Lisa Cutting pointing to the spot on busy Revere Beach Parkway where the baby was found.

The first call that came into police was for a dog hit by a car. But when a state trooper responded he realized it was the mother coyote that was killed, leaving a baby behind.

“If they can be helped, saved, rescued, rehabbed, they deserve that chance,” says Cutting. She owns the Oceanview Kennel in Revere. The state trooper called her for help.

“Put my gloves on. Grabbed a towel and a quarantine cage, and picked him up and brought him to safety,” she says.

Lisa named the coyote Carlo after the state trooper who found him, Carlo Mastromattei. The next day she brought the baby to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton. “They are the most amazing, caring people at Tufts Wildlife that I’ve ever met in my life,” she says.

The baby was a little dehydrated, but that’s all. He’s already been released into the care of a wildlife rehab expert.

“They all deserve and chance, and Carlo got it,” Cutting says.

The goal is to care for the baby coyote until he gets bigger, and then release him back into the wild.