BOSTON (CBS) – Boston city inspectors were back at 883 Harrison Ave. today. That’s where bricks suddenly came tumbling down to the sidewalk Wednesday night, hitting and injuring a woman walking down the street.
Police say the victim was not badly hurt, but Inspectional Services Commissioner William Christopher is sending a message to Boston landlords, urging owners to check their property for signs of wear and tear and weather damage.
“Boston is an old city. These masonry buildings need care. We’re coming out of the winter; it’s the freeze-thaw cycle that has the big effect on this. If you’re a homeowner and you have questions or concerns, call us we will come out. You’re responsible to do this stuff,” Christopher said.\
Some neighbors are uneasy. One man in an adjoining unit says he was looking up today to make sure no bricks were falling.
The building owner was given a violation from the City of Boston. Officials say if that owner doesn’t begin the repair process within 24 hours, the owner will be hit with a fine.