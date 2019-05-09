BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics were supposed to be a lock to make the NBA Finals this year. Instead, they couldn’t even make the conference finals.
That was, quite obviously, not how this was supposed to go. And while the reasons for this premature ending to the season are varied and complicated, head coach Brad Stevens was willing to accept the lion’s share of the blame.
“I’ll be the first to say that this, you know, as far as any other year that I’ve been a head coach, it’s certainly been the most trying,” Stevens said after Wednesday’s 116-91 season-ending loss to the Bucks. “I did a bad job. Like, at the end of the day, as a coach, if your team doesn’t find its best fit together, that’s on you. I’ll do a lot of deep dives into how I can be better.”
Obviously, Stevens’ share of the blame pie is not the biggest. Realistically, it would be spread out across the entire roster, as there’s not one member of the team that can feel particularly excited about his performance this past season.
But with the team adding major talent yet dropping its win total by six, the head coach is clearly not passing the buck when it comes to the disappointing results of the season.