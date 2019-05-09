Filed Under:Armed Home Invasion, Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD – A Dorchester man has been charged with an armed home invasion in Chelmsford. Police say they caught the suspect after a neighbor heard the victim’s screams and called 911.

Police said when they arrived at the Tyngsboro Road home, they arrested Cedric Edwards, 45, after a brief foot chase.

Cedric Edwards. (Photo credit: Chelmsford Police Department)

Police said Edwards forced his way into the victim’s apartment at gunpoint, then assaulted him. K-9 Flacko led officers to a loaded gun discarded in heavy brush near where Edwards was arrested. Police said Edwards also had a box with zip-tie handcuffs in it.

Gun found near the scene of a Chelmsford home invasion. (Photo credit: Chelmsford Police Department)

The victim did not suffer serious injuries and refused medical attention. Edwards was transported to the hospital for a rapid heartbeat after the arrest. He faces charges that include armed assault on a dwelling, assault and battery and strangulation.

“This was a violent and unprovoked assault, and I want to commend the officers who confronted this dangerous suspect and safely took him into custody,” Chief Spinney said. “We are confident that there is no threat to the community as a whole.”

